Austin area businesses emerge from COVID-19 pandemic with newfound opportunities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The COVID-19 pandemic devastated dozens of businesses, but there’s still light amid the darkness.

A number of new businesses recently emerged, or will be expanding. Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ and Mama Betty’s Tex Mex Cantina are living testaments of this.

Valentina’s, a food truck and patio-based restaurant in south Austin, will be expanding to a permanent brick and mortar location in Buda. The owners, Modesty and Miguel Vidal, said their family relocated to the Buda area last year and “fell in love with the small town charm of the city.”

Feeling a responsibility to be a part of the town’s growth, they took the opportunity to buy a building.











(Photos: Modesty & Miguel Vidal)

The owner of to soon-to-be Mama Betty’s Restaurant, Jason Carrier already owns bars in the Austin area. However, when bars were shut down with uncertainties of reopening looming overhead, Carrier said he was forced to think outside of the box, to make a new, more stable dream a reality.

(Photo: Jason Carrier)

Mama Betty’s will be opening in the upcoming months in north Austin. For Carrier, embarking on this journey is sentimental, and he’ll be opening the restaurant in memory of his mother.

Carrier said she served in the restaurant industry for 20 years. He said they’ll build a new atmosphere surrounding his family’s experiences growing up in his mother’s restaurants.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 6 p.m. by Reporter Jala Washington. She’ll include more details on the two restaurants’ journeys, and will also have insight from the Buda Chamber of Commerce on growth and expansion in the Austin area.