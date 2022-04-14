AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is expanding, and retailers and restaurants need to consider their plans to get in on it early.

Traffic at AUS is expected to double within the next 10 years, and leaders are planning for a second concourse with at least 10 more gates. That means there’s going to be more room for shops and restaurants to move in.

Mukesh Patel, AUS chief business and finance officer, said airport officials are in the process of finalizing the commercial portion of the new concourse, and it should be done later this year.

“All of this is highly dependent on what the airlines are committed in terms of gate count, and my team will work around that,” Patel told the Austin Business Journal.

The new concourse is expected to open in 2028, and the goal for Patel is to issue proposal requests in late 2025.

