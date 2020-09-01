Asian-American organization finds a way to feed hospital workers and support Austin Asian restaurants

Volunteers with Feed Your Hospital deliver food to an Austin hospital.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly six months into the pandemic, many local businesses are still struggling to make ends meet, while hospitals continue to work around the clock caring for COVID-19 patients.

In response, the local nonprofit Ascend Austin is working to support both restaurant and hospital workers by ordering and delivering takeout.

Ascend Austin President Jade Huang said so far their Feed Your Hospital fundraiser has been a success.

“Feed Your Hospital essentially delivers meals to COVID-19 hospital health care workers while supporting local Asian restaurants in America’s most impacted communities,” Huang said.

So far the organization has raised more than $24,000, delivered more than 1,600 meals, partnered with 15 restaurants, and delivered food to nine hospitals treating COVID-19 in the Austin area.

Nationwide the parent organization Ascent Leadership has raised more than $250,000, and delivered more than 20,000 meals to more than 150 hospitals in 15 cities.

The help comes at a time that Asian restaurants in particular are struggling.

A study by e-commerce company Womply found that by the beginning of April more than 60% of Chinese restaurants had stopped transactions entirely. After Chinese, Thai restaurants were impacted the most with 31% stopping transactions by mid-April.

Ascend Austin is still asking for help supporting local restaurants and hospital workers.

“We have volunteers delivering meals to the hospitals,” Huang said. “We work with corporations as well, where they’re donating money, or they’re matching the donations, so anything helps at this point.”