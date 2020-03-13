Aryzta baking company closes Austin location, lays off 95 employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Aryzta, a Zurich-based baking company, closed their Austin bakery — laying off their entire workforce of 95 people — on East Stassney Lane March 6, according to a WARN notice submitted to the state’s Workforce Commission.
The letter states that the closure is permanent.
In a statement to KXAN Thursday, Aryzta spokeswoman Kathy Lenkov said the Austin bakery was operating “under capacity.”
Affected employees will receive pay and benefits through May 6.
Here is Aryzta’s full statement on the closure and layoffs:
Regrettably, the closure of our ARYZTA bakery in Austin impacted our valued employees there. That bakery was operating under capacity, so ARYZTA made the tough business decision to move production to other bakeries in our network.
In accordance with WARN, our Austin employees will receive their pay and benefits through May 6th, 2020. We are providing our employee assistant program and outplacement services to help them during the transition.
This is never an easy decision and we are grateful to our employees and the city of Austin for their support over the years and now.– Kathy Lenkov, Aryzta spokeswoman