Aryzta baking company closes Austin location, lays off 95 employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Aryzta, a Zurich-based baking company, closed their Austin bakery — laying off their entire workforce of 95 people — on East Stassney Lane March 6, according to a WARN notice submitted to the state’s Workforce Commission.

The letter states that the closure is permanent.

In a statement to KXAN Thursday, Aryzta spokeswoman Kathy Lenkov said the Austin bakery was operating “under capacity.”

Affected employees will receive pay and benefits through May 6.

Here is Aryzta’s full statement on the closure and layoffs: