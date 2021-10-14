Artificial intelligence company Moveworks expands to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another tech company will soon call Austin home.

Artificial intelligence company Moveworks is moving to the Austin region, the Greater Austin Chamber announced Thursday.

Moveworks offers companies “an AI platform” that resolves employee requests and IT issues or HR questions, the chamber says.

The Mountain View, California-based company said the move to the Lone Star State would be “critical for the company as it will support all employees and customers in the South while serving as a home base for the region.”

Grateful for the support of the @AustinChamber as we turn Austin into a home base! 🥳 — Moveworks (@moveworks) October 14, 2021

Moveworks joins other tech companies in moving to Austin. The company’s office will be located in the Barton Springs area and already has more than 20 employees working there.

“Austin is home to one of the most elite talent ecosystems in the tech industry,” Bhavin Shah, Moveworks CEO, said in press release. “But the new office also allows us to support our many customers in the South — as they, in turn, support their employees using our platform. We’re incredibly excited to invest in the development of our Austin team because, with their leadership, we’ll bring instant help to every employee on earth.”

“We’re excited that the rapidly expanding Moveworks chose Austin for its newest facility,” Charisse Bodisch, Austin Chamber senior vice president, economic development, said in a press release. “Moveworks is a company that prioritizes the well-being and support of its employees, and there is no better place to find a live/work culture with ample career opportunities and a high quality of life than right here in the Austin region.”