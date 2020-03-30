Area home builders say ban on construction will worsen Austin’s housing crisis, force residents to live in unsafe conditions

Contractors work closely at an Austin job site on Wednesday (Photo by Frank Martinez).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin home builders sent a letter Monday to city and Travis County officials asking them to allow residential construction to continue while the Stay Home – Work Safe order is in place.

The order, which city and county officials signed on March 24, prohibits apartment or single-family home construction from continuing.

In its letter, the Austin Infill Coalition said the current order will worsen Austin’s housing crisis and pose new safety risks.

The order also bans remodeling for the time being. So, according to the coalition, homeowners could “potentially be forced to live under hazardous conditions.”

The coalition says it’ll impose strict health and safety guidelines if the city allows home construction and remodeling to resume.

All workers shall have their temperature taken before entering the site. No one with a temperature of 99.5 or above may enter a work site until they are fever free —without any fever reducing medication — for at least 24 hours.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms must leave the work site immediately. Contractors will help the worker contact a doctor or public health official for instructions on treatment and testing. The worker will not be allowed to return to the job site until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours.

If a worker tests positive for COVID-19, contractors must immediately notify city/county officials and other workers that may have come in contact with the individual.

Workers will maintain a 10-foot distance between themselves whenever possible and a 6-foot minimum distance at all times. If an installation method requires less than 6 feet of distance between workers, PPE must be used that meets the standards set by the city health officials, otherwise, the installation method cannot be used.

Contractors must provide workers with hand washing stations with soap. If water is not available, then hand sanitizer must be provided.

Frequently touched surfaces such as padlocks, knobs and portable toilet handles must be sanitized at least twice a day.

Access to work sites must be restricted. Only inspectors, contractors, vendors and subcontractors’ personnel that are directly engaged in that day’s ongoing construction activities will be allowed access to the site.

Contractors must minimize tool sharing to the greatest extent possible, and tools must be sanitized daily.

All contractors will post general CDC COVID-19 preventative guidelines as well the new industry-specific COVID-19 safety requirements listed above at all job sites.

AIC will work with the City to create an infographic — in English and Spanish — explaining the new COVID-19-related construction safety measures and require all workers to review before returning to a job site. It will relay COVID-19 safety measures, contextualized for the industry.

Sites will be cleared of all workers except one contractor representative when inspectors are present.

Failure to abide by these regulations shall entail a violation of the Order punishable by a fine and a stop-work order that can only be lifted when an inspector and/or other public official deems the site to be in compliance.

