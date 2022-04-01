HUTTO, Texas (Austin Business Journal) – A global supplier to the semiconductor sector is formally eyeing expansion into an Austin suburb, and the capital investment could top $2 billion capital while bringing more than 800 jobs to Hutto.

The Hutto Independent School District Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously voted to accept an application for a Chapter 313 state-funded property tax incentives agreement with Applied Materials Inc. that would aid the construction of a research and development facility in the fast-growing but still small suburb northeast of Austin. Chapter 313 incentives can be used for new manufacturing and energy projects, although the program is currently slated to expire at the end of the year.

Applied Materials already has a campus in Austin at 9700 U.S. Highway 290 East. Now it’s considering a multibillion-dollar investment in the small suburb of Hutto. (Courtesy: ABJ)

Hutto is just west of Taylor, another small suburb that has lured a huge Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. semiconductor factory.

Read the full story in the Austin Business Journal.