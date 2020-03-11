Apartments, hotel, shops proposed near forthcoming Apple campus in North Austin

The 138-acre 7700 Parmer business park is located in Northwest Austin off Parmer Lane, which runs up and down the left side of the photo. It currently has 920,000 square feet of office space but could be expanded with more office buildings, stores, a hotel and hundreds of apartments. The green space south of 7700 Parmer is land where Apple is building a $1 billion campus. (ABJ via Bing Maps)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — About 1,800 apartments, a 340-room hotel and 80,000 square feet of retail space could be added to a large business park next door to Apple’s future $1 billion campus.

Accesso Partners LLC is seeking approval from the city of Austin to amend its planned development agreement at 7700 Parmer to allow for the additional uses and square footage on about 129 acres. 7700 Parmer is less than a mile north of the new Apple campus, which is under construction.

The amendment was submitted to the city in January by the Drenner Group on behalf of landowner Accesso and is now under review by the city’s Planning and Zoning Department. The application calls for the campus’ surface parking lots to be redeveloped into a retail shopping center that would include restaurants, apartments and the hotel.

