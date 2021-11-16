American Airlines plans to build 15,000-square-foot lounge at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines announced plans Tuesday it will soon break ground on a new lounge at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

The 15,000-square-foot ‘Admirals Club’ will seat more than 250 customers, which the airline says will make it the largest airport lounge in Austin.

The airline says the inspiration for the design of the lounge is “taken from from the city itself” and is said to reflect the “urban fabric” of Rainey Street and local parks, as well as art and music. Local musicians are expected to entertain customers in the lounge.

“We can’t wait to offer this exciting new amenity to passengers,” said airport CEO Jacqueline Yaft in a press release. “The new Admirals Club strengthens the investments made by American Airlines at AUS and will bring an elevated experience to travelers that will reflect the culture, music and art that locals and visitors alike love so much about Austin.”

The airline’s existing lounge will remain open while the new club is built. Construction is expected to begin next year, and an opening date will be announced at a later date.

Admirals Club lounges are membership based. Passengers traveling on an American Airlines or Oneworld Alliance flight can also purchase a day pass to the lounges.

American Airlines is the second largest airline at AUS based on number of passengers. Through September, more than 1.9 million passengers have flown through the airport on an American flight in 2021, second only to Southwest Airlines, with more than 3 million.

The carrier announced in June it was adding 10 new domestic and four new international routes from Austin this fall. That was in addition to 10 other new routes announced in March.