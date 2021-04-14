American Airlines plans nonstop flights from Austin to Bahamas

A lifeguard sits under the umbrella while watching people enjoy Paradise island beach, Nassau, Bahamas on April 29, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — American Airlines Group Inc. is adding another flight to its Austin lineup this summer as officials expect a surge in travel activity.

Representing yet another sign of Austin’s growing affluence, American Airlines will offer nonstop flights beginning June 5 to Nassau, Bahamas, from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to an April 14 announcement. A company spokesperson said the flights will be available on Saturdays through Aug. 14.

Based on strong demand, American Airlines officials expect to fly more than 90% of its domestic seat capacity and 80% of its international seat capacity this year compared with 2019, according to the announcement. That’s before the pandemic caused a brutal year for the tourism industry.

“Throughout the pandemic, our trademark has been to build a schedule based on what customers tell us they want and need,” Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, said in a statement. “And today, they are telling us they’re eager to get back to travel. With our summer schedule, we can offer customers the best network and continue welcoming them safely back to the skies.”

