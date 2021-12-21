Amazon to add 2K more jobs in Austin, lease huge space in The Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Online retail giant Amazon announced Tuesday it’ll add 2,000 new jobs to its Austin tech hub and lease a new space in north Austin.

In a press release, Amazon said the jobs will come “over the next few years” and will expand support roles for Amazon’s retail, business and web services divisions. Roles like senior data engineers, technical program managers, UX designers and financial analysis are projected to be hired for.

In order to expand its job offerings, Amazon will lease 330,000 square feet of office space in The Doman. The space isn’t expected to open until early 2024, but there are already three locations for Amazon at the north Austin economic hub.

“Our continued investment in Austin is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer,” said Doug Gray, site lead for Amazon’s Austin tech hub. “With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we’re looking forward to continue offering exciting career opportunities to local residents.”

Amazon is also planning expansions in other cities across the country. It had plans to add jobs in Chicago Phoenix, Houston and Dallas.