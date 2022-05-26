AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Online retail giant Amazon is, at least temporarily, abandoning plans for a large warehouse in Round Rock.

After the company announced in May it posted its worst financial quarter in seven years, it put the $250 million project on hold that would have put a distribution center on a 193-acre plot of Robinson Ranch. The hold, Brad Wiseman with the City of Round Rock said, is “indefinite.”

“Amazon has placed the project on hold indefinitely, and may not move forward on the site in the future,” he said in an email to the ABJ. The company confirmed the decision in a statement, saying it’s “pausing the entitlements process related to the site we own in Round Rock.”

“As mentioned in our recent earnings report, demand patterns have stabilized and this provides an opportunity to better match our capacity and demand. We will re-engage with the City and neighboring community when the timeline for this site is more defined,” the statement said.

