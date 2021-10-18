Amazon hiring 3K seasonal workers in Austin area, 150K across the country as holidays near

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Amazon plans to hire for more than 3,000 seasonal jobs in the Austin area, the internet retail giant announced Monday.

As part of a nationwide plan to hire 150,000 seasonal employees, including 15,000 in Texas, Amazon officials said the Pflugerville fulfillment center launched Sunday and they’re looking for workers.

The fulfillment center, approved by Pflugerville leaders in 2020, is 820,000 square feet and is expected to provide 1,000 full-time jobs. It sits on more than 93 acres of land that had to be rezoned in order for it to go up.

Officials said the jobs have an average starting pay of $18 per hour with up to $3,000 in sign-on bonuses. Some locations also have shift differential pay up to $3 per hour.

The jobs in fulfillment centers include stowing, picking, packing and shipping. Officials said new hires will be fully trained and “all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

To apply, go to Amazon’s website.