Amazon considers Georgetown site for large warehouse

GEORGETOWN (Austin Business Journal) — Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing another large facility in Central Texas, this time on the far north side of the Austin metro.

Amazon.com Services LLC is listed as the owner in a Nov. 5 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a 518,792-square-foot sorting facility at 2250 N. I-35. That is the same address as a business park being built between the interstate and the State Highway 130 toll road.

The TDLR filing describes the Georgetown project as a “package sortation center” and “warehouse for overnight processing of packages for long-haul delivery.” Work could start in early 2022, with a completion date of March 2023. The filing gives an estimated project cost of $130 million.

