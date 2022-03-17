CENTRAL TEXAS (Austin Business Journal) — Of all the lists we do each year, this one cataloging the largest technology employers in the region provides perhaps the most insight into Austin’s new economy.

These companies pay big salaries, a blessing and a curse as affordability deteriorates. They eat up tons of office space and housing, demand bigger roads and better schools, and further shine the spotlight on Austin in a way that beckons other to come here — and with all of that gain comes a lot of the pain Austin feels now.

The companies on this list each year reflect an Austin economy in overdrive. Take Amazon.com Inc., for instance. In 2017 it reported 350 local employees, ranking it No. 34. What a difference five years makes. It’s No. 2 now, and next year — due to recent job announcements and big, new warehouses we see in the works — Amazon might top this list, knocking Dell Technologies Inc. out of a No. 1 spot it has held for more than 30 years.

