After nearly running out of money in 2020, Birds Barbershop leaders again envision expansion

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Things are getting back to normal at Birds Barbershop, but that doesn’t mean it is the same Birds of 2019.

The experience of Birds over the past 20-odd months is an illuminating one; its plans for the future can help others considering how to move beyond the uncertainty of 2020 and 2021 to find new ways to grow.

Jayson Rapaport and Michael Portman founded Birds in 2006. They have achieved revenue in the seven figures while keeping a unique style — stores filled with colorful murals, tattooed stylists and vintage arcade games.

Revenue still has not returned to 2019 levels. The company’s Houston location, its lone shop outside Austin, closed for good. Rapaport estimated about 50% of the staff turned over after Birds had to furlough nearly all of its workers for a couple of months last year.