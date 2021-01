FILE- This Sept. 30, 2016, file photo shows the logo of the Tesla model S at the Paris Auto Show in Paris, France. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is looking into allegations that all three of Tesla’s electric vehicles can suddenly accelerate on their own. An unidentified person petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for an investigation into the problem. The agency says the allegations include about 500,000 Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tesla plans to build out an auto sales and vehicle center at a 30,000-square-foot facility at The Yard, a south Austin creative business center along St. Elmo Road.

The space currently occupied by Music Lab, according to public records.

