AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin's job market has bounced back considerably since the COVID-19 pandemic claimed about 137,000 jobs, the Austin Chamber of Commerce said in a report released Tuesday by Beverly Kerr, the chamber's vice president of research.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in the Austin metro area dipped 12% from this time last year due to the pandemic, but there's been a 75% rebound with job growth in nine out of the last 10 months, the report said.