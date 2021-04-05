ABJ: Tech job openings surged in Austin, nationwide last month

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — If you’re a tech worker and searching for a new job, the number from which you can choose is surging.

At least that’s the case for the country as a whole, according to the latest monthly tech jobs report from the Computing Technology Industry Association. Nationally, there were more than 307,000 openings for tech-related positions in March, according to the report. That was up from 277,000 in February.

Austin saw 6,202 tech job openings in March, an increase of more than 1,400 from the month prior and the fourth-largest month-over-month jump in the CompTIA listing.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, though, the number of open tech positions actually shrank in March, bucking the national trend.

