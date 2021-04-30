ABJ: Samsung unit to pump $673M into solar farms in rural Central Texas

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Another Samsung company is planning a major investment in Central Texas.

While Samsung Electronics Co. considers both Travis and Williamson counties, among other locales, for a $17 billion chipmaking plant, a unit of Samsung C&T Corp. has negotiated Chapter 313 agreements with Milam County school districts for solar energy farms. The total investment could be $673 million, according to documents filed with the Texas comptroller.

Though the plans were first filed with the state last year, there’s been an increased focus on additional energy sources in Texas since the near collapse of the electrical grid during February’s winter storm. A Tesla Inc. subsidiary is reportedly building a mega-battery project near Houston.

The Buckholts, Cameron and Rosebud-Lott independent school districts approved four separate agreements earlier this month with a Samsung unit that applied under variations of the name “Ben Milam Solar.” Milam County is just east of Williamson County and over an hour by car from Austin.

