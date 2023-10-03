AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — RetailMeNot Inc. is rethinking its real estate footprint in downtown Austin, but what that means for the digital coupon company’s office space is still up in the air.

The company’s lease for 100,055 square feet in the 301 Congress office tower downtown is up in January 2025, said Richard Paddock, office project partner at HPI Real Estate Services & Investments, who handles leasing at the tower. That lease is ending at a time when office users are questioning how much space they really need and where, and RetailMeNot is not immune to that predicament.

