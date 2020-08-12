ABJ: P. Terry’s to add South Congress drive-thru in shadow of new H-E-B

Business

by: Paul Thompson, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:

ABJ file photo

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — P. Terry’s Burger Stand is once again proving that its expansion plans have not been tempered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular Austin-based burger chain on Aug. 6 filed a site plan application for a new far South Austin location at 8601 S. Congress Ave. — in the shadow of the new H-E-B off I-35 and East Slaughter Lane. CEO Todd Coerver confirmed Aug. 11 the site plan application is for a forthcoming drive-thru only P. Terry’s location set to open in 2022. Similar to the P. Terry’s location that recently opened at Tech Ridge, the location is expected to be a double drive-thru location with no dining room.

The latest planned restaurant for the growing chain is strategically placed just north of the massive new H-E-B location off Slaughter Lane.

You can read the rest of the story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss