ABJ: P. Terry’s to add South Congress drive-thru in shadow of new H-E-B

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — P. Terry’s Burger Stand is once again proving that its expansion plans have not been tempered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular Austin-based burger chain on Aug. 6 filed a site plan application for a new far South Austin location at 8601 S. Congress Ave. — in the shadow of the new H-E-B off I-35 and East Slaughter Lane. CEO Todd Coerver confirmed Aug. 11 the site plan application is for a forthcoming drive-thru only P. Terry’s location set to open in 2022. Similar to the P. Terry’s location that recently opened at Tech Ridge, the location is expected to be a double drive-thru location with no dining room.

The latest planned restaurant for the growing chain is strategically placed just north of the massive new H-E-B location off Slaughter Lane.

