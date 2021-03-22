ABJ: It’s not just businesses moving from California to Texas, so are retirees

Business

by: Mark Anderson, Sacramento Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:

Illustration from Austin Business Journal

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — It’s not just businesses that are moving out of California. Retirees are leaving in growing numbers.

For whatever reason they move, the retiree exodus is taking knowledge, wealth, patrons of the arts and potential philanthropy out of communities in the Golden State to the benefit of other places, including Texas.

The trend dovetails with larger concerns about California’s affordability, business climate and economic disparities.

You can read the rest of the story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

