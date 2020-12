In this file photo, Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — The Boring Co., a tunnel construction company, announced last month that it was hiring in Austin and hinted that it may be planning an underground transit system in Central Texas.

Now, it appears that it’s grabbed space a short drive from where Tesla is building a car factory.