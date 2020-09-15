ABJ: Dell to cut unknown number of jobs as part of streamlining

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Dell CEO Michael Dell delivers a keynote address during the 2013 Oracle Open World conference on September 25, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The week-long Oracle Open World conference runs through September 26. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Round Rock-headquartered Dell Technologies Inc. told employees during its quarterly all-hands meeting Sept. 14 that it would lay off some workers this week, Bloomberg reported.

The cuts aren’t focused on any one team or division, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke told meeting attendees, according to Bloomberg. Rather, they seem to be part of general restructuring.

The number of job cuts is unclear. Dell had about 165,000 full-time employees as of Jan. 31, according to securities filings, with about 31,000 of those coming from subsidiary VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW).

