ABJ: Deadline nears for bids to buy Tex-Mex chain Trudy’s

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Anyone interested in buying Tex-Mex restaurant chain Trudy’s out of bankruptcy should mind an upcoming deadline for bids.

The deadline was extended to July 17 from July 10 after several potential bidders requested additional time. An auction will follow on July 23 and a bankruptcy court hearing to approve the sale is scheduled for August 17.

The owners of Trudy’s Texas Star Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January and have been working for months to stabilize operations in preparation for a sale. The company in May hired a pair of brokers to facilitate the auction.

