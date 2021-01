A phone with an App Store selection of the dating app Bumble is pictured Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Texas is gearing up to be a leader on cracking down on people who send unwanted nude images. The state’s new law that bans so-called cyber flashing is set to take effect on Saturday. It comes after dating app company Bumble lobbied for action in Texas earlier this year. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Bumble has committed to providing grants of up to $5,000 to 180 small businesses in 11 countries to aid those companies as they negotiate the new challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Austin-based, female-first social networking company — which operates legally as Bumble Trading Inc. — already has supplied grants to several businesses in the Texas capital.

