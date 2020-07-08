ABJ: Austin remains a magnet for high-tech jobs

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Austin area’s tech industry continued to grow in size and financial impact last year, a possible bulwark against the economic pain of the pandemic.

In 2019, high-tech jobs represented 16.4% of all jobs in the five-county Austin metro, compared with 8.8% nationwide, according to a July 7 report by Beverly Kerr, the vice president for research at the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Overall, there were 173,837 high-tech jobs in the area at the end of last year, up 7.7% from 2018. That rate of growth almost doubled the metro’s 3.9% job growth.

