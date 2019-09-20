AUSTIN (KXAN) — ABIA can now give incentives to airlines for new direct and international flights coming through Austin.

KXAN’s partners at the Austin Business Journal report the city’s Department of Aviation approved new rules this week, which will give airlines hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit, waiving facility fees and offer advertising money to those that bring in the flights.

Airline incentives are common, and ABIA has offered them since 2013.

This proposal focuses on more on direct flights to Hawaii, and several international spots, like Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, Tokyo and Beijing.

The airport estimates one of its non-stop flights to London, which was also brought in using an incentives program, pumped about $75 million into Austin’s economy last year.