A tour inside The Independent, Austin’s tallest building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The final touches are being put on the tallest building in Austin, The Independent, located at 301 West Avenue.

KXAN cameras were allowed inside the 363-unit residential tower in downtown Austin for a guided tour.

The building is nicknamed the “Tetris Building” or the “Jenga Tower,” a reference to its unique design, which is divided into four tiers. At 685 feet and 58 stories, The Independent is described as the tallest residential building west of the Mississippi River.

The ninth floor includes a club room, pool, dog zone, children’s area, and a guest suite. Meanwhile, the 24th floor features the owner’s lounge, a theater, board room, yoga and a fitness center.

Prices for residents range from the mid-$400,000s and go up to $5 million. Residences range from 757 square-feet one bedroom spaces to a 3,065 square foot four-bedroom unit.