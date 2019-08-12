A restaurant, bar, dog park chain is eager to tap into Austin market

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Mutts Canine Cantina, a Dallas-based restaurant, bar and dog park chain has some notable expansion plans for Central Texas, according to a report by the Austin Business Journal.

The restaurant group plans to open a new location in New Braunfels in a $500 million mixed-use development by fall 2020. More franchise agreements have been signed, including three future locations in Austin and Round Rock, two more in Dallas and others in Allen and Southlake.

In New Braunfels, Mutts Canine Cantina will feature a 2-acre dog park with sections for big and small dogs. It will have an indoor and outdoor bar and restaurant where guests can hang out with their on-leash pets. They can also let their furry friends off-leash in the dog park if they subscribe for a membership that comes with added perks.

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal website.