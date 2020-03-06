A high number of Austin workers are making six figures, new report says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lots of Austin workers are bringing home the bacon, a new reports says.

The report, authored by Austin-based Volusion, found that 7.9% of Austin metro workers have jobs that typically pay six figures or more. The report says the entire United States registered only 6.7% of its total employment paying six figures or more.

Volusion analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2015 and 2018 Occupational Employment Survey to produce the report. The share of employment in six-figure occupations was measured as the percentage of employees working in occupations with a median annual wage of $100,000 or more.

The Austin area also outperformed the nation with its average income.

The median annual wage across all occupations in Austin is $40,070, according to the report, while the entire United States’ median annual wage is $38,640.

According to the report, more than 78,000 Austin-area workers have jobs that typically earn six-figures. The report also finds that chief executives, obstetricians and gynecologists, and surgeons are the highest paid six-figure occupations in Austin.

The only Texas city that exceeds Austin in the report is the Houston metro with 8.1% of workers meeting the six-figure threshold.