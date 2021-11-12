9,000 restaurants have closed since March 2020, Texas Restaurant Association says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With inflation expecting to persist into 2022, the restaurant industry is bracing for a trying holiday season.

“Think about the last time you went to a grocery store, and you were like, ‘wow, that seems high.’ Well, restaurants are experiencing the same thing,” said Melissa Stewart, senior executive director for the Texas Restaurant Association.

This, as we’ve seen, is resulting in higher prices for customers as restaurants consider the bottom line.

“We also continue to have a workforce shortage,” Stewart said.

TRA says 9,000 restaurants in the state have closed since March 2020, and restaurants still open in Austin are enduring obstacles as they brace for the holiday season — one that’s expecting an influx of customers as we get closer to a post-pandemic lifestyle.

KXAN is speaking with managers at Austin restaurants about their experiences. Check back for updates this evening.