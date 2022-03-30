(Austin Business Journal) — Angel Acosta, Realtor with Keller Williams Realty, really wanted a win for his client.

The client was renting while looking for a home to buy, and time was almost up. The process was taking much longer than they had anticipated, with so much competition for each home on the market.

“It’s just incredibly difficult to compete,” Acosta said. “So [buyers] end up losing multiple offers. After several weekends of going out, touring homes, identifying the right one to submit an offer on, they get discouraged. It’s not uncommon to have your offer rejected four or five weekends in a row.”

