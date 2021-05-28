50 highest paying jobs in Austin that require a bachelor’s degree

AUSTIN (Stacker) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelor’s in Austin using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

#50. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $81,080

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Employment: 440,300

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

#49. Art directors

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $81,600

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,490

– Employment: 40,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)

– Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.

#48. Operations research analysts

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $84,810

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,280

– Employment: 96,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,830)

— Salinas, CA ($124,950)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($123,370)

– Job description: Formulate and apply mathematical modeling and other optimizing methods to develop and interpret information that assists management with decisionmaking, policy formulation, or other managerial functions. May collect and analyze data and develop decision support software, services, or products. May develop and supply optimal time, cost, or logistics networks for program evaluation, review, or implementation.

#47. Personal financial advisors

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $84,910

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

#46. Network and computer systems administrators

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $85,400

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

#45. Computer systems analysts

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $85,650

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#44. Insurance underwriters

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,660

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,390

– Employment: 101,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($119,010)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($109,060)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($105,470)

– Job description: Review individual applications for insurance to evaluate degree of risk involved and determine acceptance of applications.

#43. Computer programmers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,240

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

#42. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,040

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,140

– Employment: 6,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($127,900)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($111,530)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($110,390)

– Job description: Conduct subsurface surveys to identify the characteristics of potential land or mining development sites. May specify the ground support systems, processes, and equipment for safe, economical, and environmentally sound extraction or underground construction activities. May inspect areas for unsafe geological conditions, equipment, and working conditions. May design, implement, and coordinate mine safety programs.

#41. Management analysts

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,800

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#40. Civil engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,670

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

#39. Emergency management directors

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $93,070

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,310

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,590)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($122,610)

– Job description: Plan and direct disaster response or crisis management activities, provide disaster preparedness training, and prepare emergency plans and procedures for natural (e.g., hurricanes, floods, earthquakes), wartime, or technological (e.g., nuclear power plant emergencies or hazardous materials spills) disasters or hostage situations.

#38. Environmental engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $93,150

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,890

– Employment: 50,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($128,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,210)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($114,890)

– Job description: Research, design, plan, or perform engineering duties in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental hazards using various engineering disciplines. Work may include waste treatment, site remediation, or pollution control technology.

#37. Mechanical engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $95,960

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#36. Construction managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,890

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#35. Industrial engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $100,390

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

#34. Atmospheric and space scientists

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $101,610

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

– Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.

#33. Directors, religious activities and education

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $102,190

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,660

– Employment: 19,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($102,190)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($98,950)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,280)

– Job description: Coordinate or design programs and conduct outreach to promote the religious education or activities of a denominational group. May provide counseling, guidance, and leadership relative to marital, health, financial, and religious problems.

#32. Materials engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $102,260

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 24,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530)

— Boulder, CO ($131,510)

— Albuquerque, NM ($130,470)

– Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.

#31. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $103,520

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,110

– Employment: 27,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,400)

— Tulsa, OK ($186,490)

— Midland, TX ($167,040)

– Job description: Study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth. May use geological, physics, and mathematics knowledge in exploration for oil, gas, minerals, or underground water; or in waste disposal, land reclamation, or other environmental problems. May study the Earth’s internal composition, atmospheres, and oceans, and its magnetic, electrical, and gravitational forces. Includes mineralogists, paleontologists, stratigraphers, geodesists, and seismologists.

#30. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $105,810

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,330

– Employment: 23,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330)

– Job description: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.

#29. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $106,270

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#28. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $107,670

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,340

– Employment: 18,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($130,220)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($124,770)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,900)

– Job description: Apply knowledge of engineering, biology, chemistry, computer science, and biomechanical principles to the design, development, and evaluation of biological, agricultural, and health systems and products, such as artificial organs, prostheses, instrumentation, medical information systems, and health management and care delivery systems.

#27. Electrical engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

#26. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,130

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#25. Medical and health services managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $111,740

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#24. Information security analysts

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $112,110

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

#23. Database administrators and architects

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $113,090

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

#22. Compensation and benefits managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $114,020

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,160

– Employment: 16,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.

#21. Computer hardware engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,870

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

#20. Actuaries

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,180

– Employment: 22,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)

– Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.

#19. General and operations managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $119,270

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 23,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#18. Sales engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $123,820

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.

#17. Human resources managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,540

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#16. Training and development managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,770

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

#15. Chemical engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $126,160

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

#14. Industrial production managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $127,480

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#13. Advertising and promotions managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $127,490

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,560

– Employment: 22,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($220,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.

#12. Aerospace engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $127,680

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,110

– Employment: 60,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.

#11. Purchasing managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $128,230

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

#10. Electronics engineers, except computer

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $134,110

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

#9. Computer network architects

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

#8. Petroleum engineers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $141,270

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,330

– Employment: 27,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($185,130)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($178,240)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($174,910)

– Job description: Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production and determine the need for new or modified tool designs. Oversee drilling and offer technical advice.

#7. Natural sciences managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $144,000

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

#6. Financial managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $151,750

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#5. Marketing managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $153,920

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#4. Sales managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $155,490

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $159,990

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $170,640

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

#1. Chief executives

Austin-Round Rock, TX

– Annual mean salary: $236,830

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.