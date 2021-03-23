33rd Austin metro H-E-B store may be built at site of Hill Country amphitheater

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — Another sign of the Austin area’s growth: H-E-B LP could build a grocery store at the site of Nutty Brown Amphitheatre in the Hill Country.

It would be the 33rd H-E-B in the Austin metro.

Paperwork filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show the proposed H-E-B store at the intersection of Nutty Brown Road and U.S. Highway 290 in Southwest Austin would be 105,689 square feet.

The filing also estimates the project budget would be $25.8 million, though such estimates in TDLR filings often miss the mark.

Construction on the new H-E-B could start near the end of the first quarter of 2022 and be completed in October 2022, according to the proposed schedule on the TDLR website. The timeline, like the cost, could change.

