31-story mixed-use tower could be built right next to downtown homeless shelter

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Construction on Cielo Property Group’s next downtown Austin tower could start as early as the third quarter of 2020, according to the real estate development company.

Cielo has proposed building a 31-story mixed-use tower on Block 87, next door to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless or ARCH.

The block is bound by Neches Street to the east, Trinity Street to the west, Seventh Street to the south and Eighth Street to the north. It’s comprised of 13 parcels on roughly 1.6 acres on a rare undeveloped block downtown. The tower will have 325,300 square feet of office space, 360 apartments, 15,700 square feet of retail and 12,000 square feet of restaurant space, according to Cielo.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.