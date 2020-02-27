12-story hotel could rise above historic, turreted downtown Austin building

The façade of this historic building at 1415 Lavaca would be preserved if a proposal from a Houston-based developer passes muster with the Historic Landmark Commission (Arnold Wells/ABJ)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Houston-based developers are seeking to preserve the façade of the historic Bartholomew-Robinson building in downtown Austin by building a 12-story hotel inside it.

Trend Hospitality LP and William R. Franks are under contract to buy the derelict building at 1415 Lavaca St. for a future Motto Hotel by Hilton. The Texas Osteopathic Medical Association, the former occupant of the building, is the seller.

The first step is to get the OK from the city of Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission. Because the building at 1415 Lavaca St. is a city landmark for its historical and architectural significance, the commission must approve any major changes to the structure.

