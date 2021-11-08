1.2M passengers flew through Austin airport in September, up 190% over 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Passenger totals at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport increased by more than 190% in September compared to last year, airport officials announced Monday.

Data released by the airport shows 1,210,339 passengers flew through the airport in September, an increase of 190.2% compared to September 2020’s total of 417,037.

September’s figures are the latest in a streak of months that saw incredible growth in passenger traffic compared to 2020, as air travel rebounds after the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, about one third of passengers were on a Southwest Airlines flight. The carrier had more than 424,000 passengers throughout the month. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines all flew more than 150,000 passengers.

Most airlines serving the airport have now flown more passengers throughout 2021 than the entire total for 2020. Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines are two exceptions as of the end of September.

The airport is expected to release October’s passenger totals in about a month’s time. Officials announced last month that the all-time record number of passengers in a single day was broken on Oct. 25, with more than 35,000 traveling through the airport after F1 weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.