Editor’s note: The above video is from KXAN’s wildfire coverage on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire in Burnet County that started Wednesday is 95% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said on X formerly known as Twitter.

The Wandering Oak Fire spread to an estimated 22 acres as of Thursday afternoon. The forest service said no structures have been lost from the fire.

A containment line has been built around the perimeter of the fire. Crews remain around at the site to put out still-burning vegetation at the edges of the fire, the forest service said.