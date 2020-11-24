Buda police join program to crack down on gas station credit card skimmers

In a September Facebook post, Buda police warn the public about credit card skimmers. The agency is now part of a pilot program for surveilling gas stations for this criminal behavior. (Photo source: Buda PD)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN)– Armando Valdez called it “crazy” when he told his Facebook followers about it through a video post in September.

Valdez was visiting a gas station in Buda when he noticed that the seal on the gas pump access panel was broken.

He said he canceled his transaction and reported his concern to a gas station employee, who called the police.

A few days later, Buda Police posted a public service announcement about credit card skimmers to their Facebook page.

The agency is now part of a pilot program to increase surveillance and crack down on credit card skimmers at gas stations.

The agency received a grant in partnership with the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG) and the Texas Department of Agriculture and city council members approved the surveillance project at their Nov. 17 meeting.

According to city documents, skimmer devices are implanted into gas pumps and illegally collect credit and debit card information. Buda PD has responded to 10 cases in the last three years.

According to CAPCOG’s website, the grant program was launched “to address increasing fraudulent transactions at gas pumps.”

The group gave priority to “areas with the highest number of reported incidents and to those officers who have completed CAPCOG’s skimmer training. “

According to CAPCOG’s application process, as an accepted grantee, Buda Police have agreed to conduct four straight weeks of surveillance. The grant reimburses officers for that time.