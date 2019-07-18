Buda Main Street project adding lanes, traffic signals

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — One of Buda’s busiest streets is about to get even busier starting next Monday.

Construction will begin along Main Street between Cabela’s Drive and Railroad Street to add new lanes and traffic signals.

Currently, there are two lanes with a center turning lane between Cabela’s and Bradfield drives, this is where construction crews will add a lane in each direction.

The project will take crews 14 months to complete. In the meantime, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Drivers will still be able to access Main Street.

The new lanes will require some traffic signal improvements and crews will be adding a new traffic signal will be added near Buda City Hall.

“I think that is going to be the most critical thing the patience of the community and recognition of what is to come not what is happening but what is to come,” Kenny Crawford, project manager for the city said.

Voters first approved this project in 2014 through a citywide bond. City leaders said the road is close to reaching its capacity and they need to do something to alleviate the growing congestion.

Commuter Nick Leonard said he’s preparing for the construction woes.

“There will be tons of headaches but that’s the way it is you can’t fix the problem without breaking some stuff first,” Leonard said.

The city will also be making improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists by extending the sidewalk and repaving the pavement. City transportation officials said there will be detours and will post them as they go online.

Before crews get to work, the city is hosting an open house Thursday to answer the community’s questions at Buda’s City Hall inside the Multipurpose Room — Room 1034 from 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.