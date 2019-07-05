Buda stores and captures rainwater after new law

BUDA, TX — Have you ever looked at the rain as it falls and think: “Ya know, if we could capture some of that rain and store it for later, we could be in better shape for droughts and other emergencies.”

Well, the City of Buda had that thought and now thanks to the state legislation, they can do something about it.

Gov. Abbott signed into law a measure that will allow Buda to capture groundwater, and then inject into the Trinity Aquifer for storage. The bill is called the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Bill.

The city of Buda had been planning for this already, but the new piece of legislation allows the city to store the water they collect into the underground source of water.

“Through out the process, we will test for all the water quality permitters that are associated with drinking water,” says Blake Neffendorf, water resource coordinator for the City of Buda.

The legislative work to draft this bill was a collaborate effort from state representative Erin Zweiner and State Senator Donna Campbell.

The Texas Water Development Board gives the measure a thumbs-up.

“With our rapidly growing population, Texas must continue to seek and generate innovative solutions like these,” says Merry Klonower, Chief Communications Officer, Texas Water Development Board.

Construction for the infrastructure needed for the aquifer storage should start later this year and be online by late 2020.