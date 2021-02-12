AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buc-ee’s will unveil a new store in St. Augustine, Florida later this month.

The new travel center will host its grand opening on Feb. 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The St. Augustine location will bring approximately 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.

“Picking St. Augustine for our first Florida location made sense for many reasons, but its proximity to our other locations across the South was our initial motivator. Location aside, our owners fell in love with the rich history and warm hospitality of St. Augustine,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s.

Florida joins other states, including Georgia and Alabama, on Buc-ee’s expansion across the south. The franchise will also open a location in South Carolina by 2022.

Buc-ee’s St. Augustine is expected to serve all of the same features found in their other 38 Texas locations including their thousands of snack, meal and drink options.