LULING, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas travel center chain Buc-ee’s appears to be on the verge of expansion in a county southeast of Austin.

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court on April 12 approved a 381 agreement with Buc-ee’s. The agreement would involve the company staying in Caldwell County and building a larger store. County Judge Hoppy Haden mentioned the agreement involved a rebate, but did not go into details.

The Comptroller’s Office says a 381 agreement “allows counties to provide incentives encouraging developers to build in their jurisdictions.” Incentives include loans and grants of public money, as well as tax rebates.

Buc-ee’s is expanding all across the south with new stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. The company is currently building what will be the world’s largest convenience store near the Great Smoky Mountains in Sevierville, Tennessee. The store will be 74,000 square feet, larger than the store in New Braunfels that currently holds the title of the world’s largest.

While it’s not an actual store, West Texas also has its own “store.” Near Marathon, a tiny Buc-ee’s popped up as an art installation, similar to displays for Prada and Target. Rep. Brooks Landgraf took some pictures of the display and posted them on his Facebook page.