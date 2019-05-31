Bru McCoy informs Longhorns coaching staff he will transfer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas athletic department confirms that Bru McCoy is no longer with the Longhorns football program.

McCoy informed the coaching staff today that he will not return to Texas, and is expected to end up at USC, his original choice before changing his mind to come to Austin.

McCoy released a statement explaining his decision earlier today.

BREAKING: #Texas WR Bru McCoy just informed the Longhorns coaching staff moments ago he plans to transfer out of Austin and will enter the transfer portal, McCoy’s statement below pic.twitter.com/dK7a3aJaYw— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 31, 2019

Bru McCoy was rated as the number one athlete in the 2019 class, and was expected to make an immediate impact at wide receiver for the Longhorns. He played in the spring game but left after the spring semester and did not return to Austin for summer workouts.

McCoy, Derrian Brown, a running back from Georgia, and DeGabriel Floyd, a linebacker from California are three of the 24 members of this recruiting class that will not take the field for the 2019 season.