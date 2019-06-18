Bridges over I-35 set to help Williamson County ‘stay ahead of growth curve’

WILLIAMSON CO, TX (KXAN) — TxDOT broke ground on a $13 million project Monday morning to construct two new bridges over I-35 in Williamson County.

They’ll replace the existing Ronald Reagan Boulevard bridge, which only has two lanes.

The new bridges will separate east and westbound traffic in an effort to limit congestion and improve safety. Officials say the project was necessary because of the rapidly growing population in the area.

“We not only have people nationally that are coming here, but internationally we’re attracting businesses just like Apple computers. So we’re grateful for what’s going on in Williamson county, it’s just kind of difficult sometimes staying ahead of the growth curve,” Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said.

TxDOT says more than 70,000 vehicles travel across this intersection every day. The new bridges will have dedicated travel lanes for bikes, as well.