AUSTIN (KXAN) — STAR Flight and Lake Travis Fire Rescue responded to a wilderness rescue at 23610 Hamilton Pool Rd around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The patient, a female in her 50’s, was extracted from the Greenbelt trail and taken to Baylor Scott and White Lakeway Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the initial reports were of an adult who sustained injuries from a fall off a mountain bike.

