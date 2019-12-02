Plane crash in San Antonio kills three people

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Three people are dead after a small plane crashed on the north side of the San Antonio International Airport Sunday night.

The plane was going to Boerne from Sugarland when it started to experience engine problems. San Antonio fire Chief Charles Hood said the plane then tried to divert to the airport.

The crash happened at the 600 block of West Rhapsody Drive. No one on the ground was injured from the crash, but all three passengers were killed.

