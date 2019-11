AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died following a crash in west Travis County early Saturday morning.

EMS responded to the scene at 9200 blk E Us 290 Hwy around 5 a.m. They also reported the patient, a man aged in his 30s, had been ejected from the vehicle.

#ATXTraffic Fatality. FINAL Motor Vehicle Collision at 9200 blk E Us 290 Hwy Svrd Wb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of a ~30s male patient. No other information available. Expect extended traffic closures in area, avoid if possible. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 16, 2019

Medics performed CPR to try to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS says to avoid the area if possible and to expect extended traffic closures.